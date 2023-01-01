Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
95
96
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
91
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2169 vs 1772 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1518
Ryzen 9 7900 +30%
1976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24041
Ryzen 9 7900 +2%
24466
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1784
Ryzen 9 7900 +22%
2173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +31%
23730
18148
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|APL1106/APL1W06
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|20
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|48MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|114 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|128
|TMUs
|512
|8
|ROPs
|256
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|120 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
