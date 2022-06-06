Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1948 vs 1108 points
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +40%
1627
Ryzen 5 5500U
1165
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +22%
8551
Ryzen 5 5500U
7022
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +77%
1945
Ryzen 5 5500U
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +82%
8914
Ryzen 5 5500U
4896
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Lucienne
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 1024 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 24 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

