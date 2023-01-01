Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 7 7840U: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840U and M2
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1589
Ryzen 7 7840U +16%
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8676
Ryzen 7 7840U +71%
14846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8990
Ryzen 7 7840U +17%
10478
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 May 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 20 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
TDP 15 W 15-30 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2700 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840U
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 24 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 7640U and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
2. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
3. Intel Core i7 1360P and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
4. AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
5. Intel Core i5 12500H and Apple M2
6. Intel Core i9 12900H and Apple M2
7. Intel Core i7 1260P and Apple M2
8. Intel Core i9 13900K and Apple M2
9. Intel Core i7 13700K and Apple M2
10. Intel Core i7 12700H and Apple M2
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or Apple M2?
Promotion
EnglishРусский