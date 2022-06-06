Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Around 54.72 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Ryzen 9 5950X +3%
1611
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8738
Ryzen 9 5950X +197%
25969
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +19%
4115
3471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14800
Ryzen 9 5950X +211%
45994
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +6%
1936
1820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8901
Ryzen 9 5950X +106%
18306
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
