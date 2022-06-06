Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 15 vs 170 Watt
- Around 29 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 60% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1925 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1585
Ryzen 9 7900X +29%
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8753
Ryzen 9 7900X +239%
29704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4038
Ryzen 9 7900X +7%
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15410
Ryzen 9 7900X +240%
52456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1944
Ryzen 9 7900X +17%
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9028
Ryzen 9 7900X +130%
20798
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|47x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1