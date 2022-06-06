Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 15 vs 170 Watt
  • Around 29.3 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1925 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1585
Ryzen 9 7950X +30%
2065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8753
Ryzen 9 7950X +338%
38354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2
4038
Ryzen 9 7950X +7%
4322
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
15410
Ryzen 9 7950X +315%
63929
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1944
Ryzen 9 7950X +15%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
9028
Ryzen 9 7950X +162%
23624
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Raphael
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 20 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 170 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

