Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1112 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
1160
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5479
Ryzen 5 4500U +9%
5978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +43%
3511
2456
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +3%
11445
11112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +38%
1531
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +2%
4616
4528
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5