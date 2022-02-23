Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U VS Intel Core i3 1215U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4500U and 1215U Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later

Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4500U – 15 vs 25 Watt

37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1112 points

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-U Zen 2 Model number i3-1215U - Socket BGA-1744 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 8 6 Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 12x 23x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 12-15 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 512 384 TMUs 32 24 ROPs 16 8 Execution Units 64 - TGP 45 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1215U 1.43 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 4500U n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16