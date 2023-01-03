Intel Core i3 N305 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +3%
1211
1172
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3616
Ryzen 5 5500U +98%
7146
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2467
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13262
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4621
Ryzen 5 5500U +8%
4984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Model number
|i3-N305
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|6
|P-Threads
|-
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|9-15 W (configurable)
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|12
