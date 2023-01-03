Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 N305 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 N305 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i3 N305
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i3 N305
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and N305
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +3%
1211
Ryzen 5 5500U
1172
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305
3616
Ryzen 5 5500U +98%
7146
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305
1104
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305
4621
Ryzen 5 5500U +8%
4984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 N305 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i3-N305 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 6
P-Threads - 12
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 21x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 9-15 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 N305 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i3 N305?
