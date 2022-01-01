Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Celeron N5095 VS Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Celeron N5095 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N5095 and 1035G1 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 644 points

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095 Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Celeron N5095

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 1, 2019 January 1, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Ice Lake Jasper Lake Model number i5-1035G1 N5095 Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 4 Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 10x 20x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) - L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 32 16 ROPs 4 8 Execution Units - 16 TGP 15 W 6 W Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1035G1 n/a Celeron N5095 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 8 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -