Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Celeron N5095: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Celeron N5095

Intel Core i5 1035G1
VS
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Celeron N5095

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 644 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +92%
4193
Celeron N5095
2182
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +51%
2281
Celeron N5095
1509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +90%
7633
Celeron N5095
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +51%
2892
Celeron N5095
1920
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Jasper Lake
Model number i5-1035G1 N5095
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 32 16
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1035G1
n/a
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and i5 1035G1
2. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
3. Intel Core i3 1125G4 and i5 1035G1
4. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Celeron N5095
5. Intel Celeron J4125 and Celeron N5095
6. Intel Celeron N5100 and Celeron N5095

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5095 or Core i5 1035G1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский