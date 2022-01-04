Intel Core i5 12400F vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1638 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +8%
1711
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +38%
12051
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3571
Apple M2 +13%
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +29%
19841
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1642
Apple M2 +18%
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8632
Apple M2 +5%
9028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
