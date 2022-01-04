Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1638 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +8%
1711
Apple M2
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +38%
12051
Apple M2
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
3571
Apple M2 +13%
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +29%
19841
Apple M2
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1642
Apple M2 +18%
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
8632
Apple M2 +5%
9028
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

