Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i5 12450H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i5 12450H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1178 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +39%
3656
Ryzen 7 5700U
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +23%
19964
Ryzen 7 5700U
16275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +38%
1632
Ryzen 7 5700U
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +32%
8240
Ryzen 7 5700U
6243
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Lucienne
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12450H and Ryzen 5 5600H
2. Core i5 12450H and Core i7 11800H
3. Core i5 12450H and Core i5 11400H
4. Core i5 12450H and Core i9 11900H
5. Core i5 12450H and Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Ryzen 7 5700U and Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 7 5800H
9. Ryzen 7 5700U and Core i7 1185G7
10. Ryzen 7 5700U and Core i5 11300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 12450H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский