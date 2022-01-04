Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1094 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +46%
1722
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +107%
14751
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +51%
1670
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +115%
10513
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Lucienne
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

