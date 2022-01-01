Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1872
Ryzen 9 7900X +7%
2005
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17194
Ryzen 9 7900X +67%
28705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3935
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
