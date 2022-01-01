Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +23%
1900
M1 Pro
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +42%
17385
M1 Pro
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +8%
1900
M1 Pro
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K
11821
M1 Pro +6%
12505
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

