Intel Core i5 12600K vs Apple M1 Pro VS Intel Core i5 12600K Apple M1 Pro We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between Pro and 12600K Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz) Advantages of Apple M1 Pro Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 30 vs 125 Watt

Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Supports quad-channel memory

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and Apple M1 Pro

General Vendor Intel Apple Released October 27, 2021 October 18, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Alder Lake-S - Model number i5-12600K - Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 16 10 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 37x - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 24MB (shared) L3 Cache 20MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors - 33.7 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 125 W 30 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz Shading Units 256 2048 TMUs 16 128 ROPs 8 64 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 30 W Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12600K 0.78 TFLOPS M1 Pro 5.2 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page - PCI Express Version 5.0 - PCI Express Lanes 20 -