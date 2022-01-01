Intel Core i5 12600K vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +23%
1900
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +42%
17385
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +8%
1900
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11821
M1 Pro +6%
12505
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
