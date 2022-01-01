Intel Core i5 12600K vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +20%
1884
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +97%
17236
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3962
Apple M2 +4%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +85%
27428
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1898
Apple M2 +2%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +31%
11617
8901
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
