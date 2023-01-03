Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400F or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 13400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1792 vs 1493 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +16%
1732
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +43%
15901
Ryzen 5 5600G
11107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +18%
3732
Ryzen 5 5600G
3157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +29%
25509
Ryzen 5 5600G
19774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +19%
1782
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +60%
12072
Ryzen 5 5600G
7551
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-13400F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 148 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 13400F?
