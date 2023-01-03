Intel Core i5 13400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1792 vs 1633 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 77824 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +20%
1756
1459
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +7%
16020
14923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +17%
3762
3211
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25926
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +8%
27969
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +10%
1804
1642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +4%
12169
11672
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2