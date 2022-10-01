Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1640 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Newer - released 7-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +31%
1971
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +74%
24337
13975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +21%
1976
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +45%
14353
9879
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|44MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1