Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
Intel Core i5 13600K
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1640 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Newer - released 7-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +31%
1971
Ryzen 7 5700X
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +74%
24337
Ryzen 7 5700X
13975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +21%
1976
Ryzen 7 5700X
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +45%
14353
Ryzen 7 5700X
9879
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 44MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i5 13600K?
