Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Intel Core i7 11700K
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 20 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1714 points
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1583
Ryzen 5 7600X +23%
1954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
15068
Ryzen 5 7600X +1%
15218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
3453
Ryzen 5 7600X +22%
4200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
24751
Ryzen 5 7600X +16%
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1717
Ryzen 5 7600X +26%
2159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
10163
Ryzen 5 7600X +13%
11495
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Raphael
Model number i7-11700K -
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 47x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel Core i7 11700K?
