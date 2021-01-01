Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i7 11700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 11700

Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
Intel Core i7 11700
Intel Core i7 11700

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700 and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +8%
10673
Core i7 11700
9852

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i7 11700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11700K i7-11700
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700 or i7 11700K?
