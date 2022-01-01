Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 12700
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1627 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +21%
1878
Ryzen 5 5600X
1546
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +35%
16074
Ryzen 5 5600X
11903
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +17%
3954
Ryzen 5 5600X
3384
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +43%
31736
Ryzen 5 5600X
22165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +12%
1832
Ryzen 5 5600X
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +54%
12728
Ryzen 5 5600X
8240
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700 or Core i7 11700
2. Core i7 12700 or Core i5 12600K
3. Core i7 12700 or Core i7 12700KF
4. Ryzen 5 5600X or M1 Max
5. Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i7 10700K
6. Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 10600
7. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 5800X
8. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 3600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 12700?
EnglishРусский