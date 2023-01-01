Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Core i5 13500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 13500

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
Intel Core i5 13500
Intel Core i7 12700F
Intel Core i5 13500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500 and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F
20476
Core i5 13500 +1%
20689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +3%
31292
Core i5 13500
30424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F
12334
Core i5 13500 +5%
13010
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 13500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-12700F i5-13500
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 8
E-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 180 W 154 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i5 13500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13500 or i7 12700F?
