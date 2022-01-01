Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Newer - released 10-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +4%
1919
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +56%
22816
14669
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4025
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34267
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15513
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|RDNA 2
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|38MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|RDNA 2
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
