Intel Core i7 13700 vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +29%
2023
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +229%
28280
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +8%
4313
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +125%
34276
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +2%
1956
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +90%
16934
8927
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1