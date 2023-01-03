Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +29%
2023
Apple M2
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +229%
28280
Apple M2
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +8%
4313
Apple M2
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +125%
34276
Apple M2
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +2%
1956
Apple M2
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +90%
16934
Apple M2
8927
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-13700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 13700?
