Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Core i5 13400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700 vs i5 13400

Intel Core i7 13700
VS
Intel Core i5 13400
Intel Core i7 13700
Intel Core i5 13400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400 and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +13%
2038
Core i5 13400
1809
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +74%
28540
Core i5 13400
16434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +13%
4381
Core i5 13400
3871
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +31%
34742
Core i5 13400
26472
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and i5 13400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13700 i5-13400
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 10
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700 official page Intel Core i5 13400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 13700 and Core i7 12700H
2. Core i7 13700 and Core i7 12700
3. Core i7 13700 and Ryzen 7 7700X
4. Core i7 13700 and Ryzen 7 7800X
5. Core i5 13400 and Core i7 12700K
6. Core i5 13400 and Core i5 12400
7. Core i5 13400 and Core i5 13600
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13400 or i7 13700?
EnglishРусский