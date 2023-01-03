Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i7 13700H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1454 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +31%
1872
Ryzen 7 5800H
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +33%
16403
Ryzen 7 5800H
12331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +30%
1908
Ryzen 7 5800H
1465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +80%
13409
Ryzen 7 5800H
7440
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

