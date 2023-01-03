Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7745HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +3%
1839
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17070
Ryzen 7 7745HX +4%
17779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1754
Ryzen 7 7745HX +3%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +5%
12693
12084
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FL1
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
