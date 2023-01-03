Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Ryzen 9 7845HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7845HX and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
17070
Ryzen 9 7845HX +29%
21980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
12693
Ryzen 9 7845HX +15%
14647
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 12
P-Threads 12 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FL1
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7845HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

