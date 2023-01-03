Intel Core i7 13700H vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
50
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +21%
1866
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +31%
16366
12452
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +6%
1895
1791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +7%
13454
12632
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|4096
|TMUs
|48
|256
|ROPs
|24
|128
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
