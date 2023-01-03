Intel Core i7 13700H vs i5 13420H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i5 13420H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1689 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +8%
1851
1710
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +27%
16195
12767
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +12%
1874
1679
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +22%
13230
10810
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|i5-13420H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|95 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|12
|Execution Units
|96
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|Intel Core i5 13420H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
