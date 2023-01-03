Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 1255U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1639 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +13%
1851
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +96%
16195
8243
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3336
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +14%
1874
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +80%
13230
7361
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|i7-1255U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|2
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1