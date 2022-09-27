Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 13700K
Apple M1

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Around 21.35 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1759 points
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +38%
2099
Apple M1
1517
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +293%
30651
Apple M1
7799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +18%
4447
Apple M1
3763
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +229%
47274
Apple M1
14366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +21%
2130
Apple M1
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +173%
21242
Apple M1
7789
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 13700K?
