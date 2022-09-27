Intel Core i7 13700K vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
91
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Around 21.35 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1759 points
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 14 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +38%
2099
1517
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +293%
30651
7799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +18%
4447
3763
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +229%
47274
14366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +21%
2130
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +173%
21242
7789
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
