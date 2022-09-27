Intel Core i7 13700K vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 51% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +30%
2099
1616
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +116%
30715
14232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4439
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
47081
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +9%
2140
1968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +50%
21092
14060
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
