Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +3%
3698
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +12%
2923
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
Ryzen 5 3600 +21%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +2%
7545
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|385 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
7 (18.9%)
30 (81.1%)
Total votes: 37
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i7 9700K
- Intel Core i5 10600 or i7 9700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i5 10400F or i7 9700K
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 5 3600