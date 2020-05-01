Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
545
Ryzen 9 5950X +19%
651
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6518
Ryzen 9 5950X +57%
10249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1406
Ryzen 9 5950X +25%
1758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11259
Ryzen 9 5950X +58%
17736
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
