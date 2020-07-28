Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10900: what's better?

We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900 and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +10%
6518
Core i9 10900
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +14%
24503
Core i9 10900
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +6%
11259
Core i9 10900
10608

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i9 10900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 488 USD 439 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900K i9-10900
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i9 10900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900 or i9 10900K?
Tim 28 July 2020 03:52
I chose the core i9 10900 over the 10900k, provided you run with a good quality z490 chipset. Why? Because on an unlocked motherboard you can unlock the power supplied to the CPU which essentially makes the two processors identical at a fraction of the cost. The only relevant factor then becomes whether or not you wish to significantly overclock the CPU - in which case you will need the unlocked k model.
