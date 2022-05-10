Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HX or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900HX vs Apple M2

Intel Core i9 12900HX
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i9 12900HX
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 12900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12900HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i9 12900HX – 15 vs 55 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +50%
15852
Apple M2
10577
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HX and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 10, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-HX -
Model number i9-12900HX -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45-55 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i9 12900HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский