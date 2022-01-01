Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 10 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
- Newer - released 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +5%
1992
1903
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +80%
27115
15039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4190
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40798
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17071
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
2 (16.7%)
10 (83.3%)
Total votes: 12