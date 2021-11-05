Intel Core i9 12900K vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1777 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +31%
2034
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +119%
27650
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +12%
2024
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +45%
18539
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
