Intel Core i9 12900K vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1937 points
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +27%
1980
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +210%
27114
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +2%
4211
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +178%
41122
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +13%
2179
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +87%
16639
8901
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9