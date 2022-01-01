Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i9 12900KF
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +39%
27555
Ryzen 7 7700X
19875
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +14%
41843
Ryzen 7 7700X
36793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +22%
17648
Ryzen 7 7700X
14407
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-12900KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900K or Intel Core i9 12900KF
2. Intel Core i9 12900KS or Intel Core i9 12900KF
3. Intel Core i9 13900K or Intel Core i9 12900KF
4. Intel Core i9 13900KF or Intel Core i9 12900KF
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
6. Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
7. Intel Core i5 13600K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9 12900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский