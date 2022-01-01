Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i9 9900K
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 4-years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1277 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1339
Ryzen 7 7700X +47%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12370
Ryzen 7 7700X +56%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1277
Ryzen 7 7700X +73%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8436
Ryzen 7 7700X +70%
14370
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raphael
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 45x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9 9900K?
Promotion
