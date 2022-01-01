Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X VS Intel Core i9 9900K AMD Ryzen 7 7700X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7700X and 9900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 95 vs 105 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Newer - released 4-years later

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1277 points

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 8, 2018 September 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Raphael Model number i9-9900K - Socket LGA-1151 AM5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 45x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 40MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm TDP 95 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 9900K 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 7700X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 24 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -