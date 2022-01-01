Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 4-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1277 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1339
Ryzen 7 7700X +47%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12370
Ryzen 7 7700X +56%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2958
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18730
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1277
Ryzen 7 7700X +73%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8436
Ryzen 7 7700X +70%
14370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|45x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
