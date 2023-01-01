Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M2 VS Intel Core i9 9900K Apple M2 We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between M2 and 9900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM Unlocked multiplier Advantages of Apple M2 Newer - released 3-years and 9-months later

Newer - released 3-years and 9-months later More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers Around 60.8 GB/s (146%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 60.8 GB/s (146%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1277 points

51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1277 points Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and Apple M2

General Vendor Intel Apple Released October 8, 2018 June 6, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Coffee Lake Apple M2 Model number i9-9900K - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 4 P-Threads 16 4 Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz - Efficient Cores E-Cores - 4 E-Threads - 4 Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 8 Bus Frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 36x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 16MB (shared) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Transistors - 20 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket TDP 95 W 15 W Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1398 MHz Shading Units 192 1024 TMUs 24 64 ROPs 3 32 Execution Units 24 128 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i9 9900K 0.38 TFLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page - PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 - Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -