Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M2
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 3-years and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 60.8 GB/s (146%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1277 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Apple M2 +17%
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +44%
12352
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
Apple M2 +37%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +21%
18464
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Apple M2 +51%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
Apple M2 +6%
8923
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2