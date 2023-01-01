Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 3-years and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 60.8 GB/s (146%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1277 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1340
Apple M2 +17%
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +44%
12352
Apple M2
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2919
Apple M2 +37%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +21%
18464
Apple M2
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1271
Apple M2 +51%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8452
Apple M2 +6%
8923
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 8, 2018 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-9900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
TDP 95 W 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

