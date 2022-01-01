Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5625U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1308 vs 983 points
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505
5314
Ryzen 5 5625U +177%
14709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 17, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Barcelo
Model number 7505 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 12 7
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

