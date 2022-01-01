Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1125G4

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number 7505 i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 12
Execution Units 48 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Pentium Gold 7505
2. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Pentium Gold 7505
3. Intel Celeron N4020 vs Pentium Gold 7505
4. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Gold 7505
5. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 1125G4
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Intel Core i3 1125G4
7. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 1125G4
8. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs Intel Core i3 1125G4
9. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs i3 1125G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or Pentium Gold 7505?
Promotion
EnglishРусский