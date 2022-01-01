Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz Core i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2326
Core i3 1125G4 +9%
2528
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5395
Core i3 1125G4 +85%
9970
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
Core i3 1125G4 +8%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2174
Core i3 1125G4 +78%
3861
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|7505
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|12
|Execution Units
|48
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
