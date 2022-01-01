Apple iPhone X vs SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
- Comes with 698 mAh larger battery capacity: 2716 vs 2018 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (675 against 603 nits)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 363K)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (25:41 vs 22:33 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.2 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2390 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
iPhone SE (2022) +85%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2389
iPhone SE (2022) +93%
4608
|CPU
|122434
|197658
|GPU
|100806
|298378
|Memory
|57691
|105062
|UX
|83809
|128775
|Total score
|363244
|729009
|Stability
|62%
|-
|Graphics test
|21 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3566
|-
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|15.4
|-
|OS size
|5.3 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|07:08 hr
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|09:17 hr
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|04:04 hr
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3472 x 2063
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2017
|March 2022
|Release date
|November 2017
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.87 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.97 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
