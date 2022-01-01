Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone X vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 698 mAh larger battery capacity: 2716 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (675 against 603 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 363K)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (25:41 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone X
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 458 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 2.2 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone X +12%
675 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone X +27%
82.9%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone X and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2390 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone X
933
iPhone SE (2022) +85%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone X
2389
iPhone SE (2022) +93%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone X
363244
iPhone SE (2022) +101%
729009
CPU 122434 197658
GPU 100806 298378
Memory 57691 105062
UX 83809 128775
Total score 363244 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 62% -
Graphics test 21 FPS -
Graphics score 3566 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM 15.4 -
OS size 5.3 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2716 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:08 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 09:17 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 04:04 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 84 hr 93 hr
General battery life
iPhone X
22:33 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +14%
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone X
85.3 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +1%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 March 2022
Release date November 2017 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

