A12 Bionic vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 8.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 250K
- Has 2 cores more
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12 Bionic +45%
1135
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12 Bionic +109%
2954
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12 Bionic +62%
405980
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|6
|4
|Frequency
|2490 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|-
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|1000 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|1x 64 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2688 x 1242
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|2x 12MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
149 (82.3%)
32 (17.7%)
Total votes: 181