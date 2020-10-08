Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A12 Bionic vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

A12 Bionic vs A10 Fusion

A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 8.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 250K
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12 Bionic +45%
1135
A10 Fusion
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12 Bionic +109%
2954
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12 Bionic +62%
405980
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A12 Bionic and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 6 4
Frequency 2490 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A12 Bionic GPU PowerVR GT7600
Architecture - Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Cores 4 6
FLOPS 1000 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 1x 64 Bit -
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2688 x 1242 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 2x 12MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3 AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2018 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
149 (82.3%)
32 (17.7%)
Total votes: 181

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and A12 Bionic or ask any questions
Guest User 08 October 2020 11:13
Is it worth buying ipad 8th generation rather than high end android tablets?
+9 Reply
