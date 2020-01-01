Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A14 Bionic vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A14 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A11 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 316K
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +71%
1601
A11 Bionic
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic +76%
4133
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic +83%
579122
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A14 Bionic and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3100 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 11.8 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple GPU
Cores 4 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version - 2.1
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

