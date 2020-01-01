A14 Bionic vs A11 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A14 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A11 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
98
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
54
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 316K
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +71%
1601
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic +76%
4133
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic +83%
579122
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|11.8 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|Cores
|4
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.1
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
