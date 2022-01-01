A16 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A16 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
85
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
74
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 626K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2660 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|242019
|166601
|GPU
|407261
|255111
|Memory
|167432
|90801
|UX
|145864
|116310
|Total score
|956255
|626877
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +41%
1861
1322
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +49%
5198
3500
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|78%
|71%
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|9856
|7561
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A16 Bionic and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3460 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|832 KB
|L2 cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|16 billion
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Execution units
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.1
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2796 x 1290
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
