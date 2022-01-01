Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A16 Bionic vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A16 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 626K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

A16 Bionic +53%
956255
A13 Bionic
626877
CPU 242019 166601
GPU 407261 255111
Memory 167432 90801
UX 145864 116310
Total score 956255 626877
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +41%
1861
A13 Bionic
1322
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +49%
5198
A13 Bionic
3500
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
A16 Bionic +30%
9856
A13 Bionic
7561
Stability 78% 71%
Graphics test 59 FPS 45 FPS
Score 9856 7561

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3460 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 256 KB 832 KB
L2 cache 24 MB 12 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 16 billion 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Execution units 6 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.1
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 6400 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2796 x 1290 2688 x 1242
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2022 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship

