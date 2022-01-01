Tensor G2 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
91
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
88
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2850 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 976K vs 800K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|216931
|246572
|GPU
|296692
|408723
|Memory
|134893
|176151
|UX
|152600
|146701
|Total score
|800656
|976510
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1058
A16 Bionic +76%
1866
Multi-Core Score
3143
A16 Bionic +66%
5219
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Score
|-
|9862
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|24 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Execution units
|7
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
7 (35%)
13 (65%)
Total votes: 20