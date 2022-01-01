Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tensor G2 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Tensor G2 vs A16 Bionic

Tensor G2
VS
A16 Bionic
Tensor G2
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 976K vs 800K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tensor G2
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tensor G2
800656
A16 Bionic +22%
976510
CPU 216931 246572
GPU 296692 408723
Memory 134893 176151
UX 152600 146701
Total score 800656 976510
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tensor G2
1058
A16 Bionic +76%
1866
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2
3143
A16 Bionic +66%
5219

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Score - 9862

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Execution units 7 6
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (35%)
13 (65%)
Total votes: 20

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Google Tensor G2
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Google Tensor G2
3. Apple A14 Bionic or Google Tensor G2
4. Google Tensor or Tensor G2
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Apple A16 Bionic
6. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or Apple A16 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Tensor G2, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish